Clarence Blase family

Thank you

The family of Clarence Blase would like to thank everyone for the cards, phone calls, visits, food, prayers, plants, flowers and memorials received in memory of our father, grandfather and great-grandfather.

Thank you to the Rev. David Ohlman and Suzanne Philippi for their service our father requested. Thank you, also, to Solt-Wagner Funeral Home, the American Legion Post 6, First State Bank of Hordville and the ladies of Immanuel Lutheran Church for the delicious meal.

A big thank you to the community we live in. Your love and support are first class all the way!

God’s blessings.

Dwight, Cheryl and family    Brian, Shawna and family

Allen, Mary Jo and family      Ann, Kay and Bruce Blase

