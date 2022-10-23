 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dale Johnson

  • 0

Thank you

Thank you for the cards and gifts that made my 90th birthday so special.

Thank you to my children for the supper you had for me.

Dale Johnson

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts