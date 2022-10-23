Dale Johnson Oct 23, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thank youThank you for the cards and gifts that made my 90th birthday so special.Thank you to my children for the supper you had for me.Dale Johnson 0 Comments Tags Dale Johnson Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Roger Steele Thank you Velda Peters Thank you Tom Fagan family Thank you Phyllis Stepanek Thank you Jim and Sharleen Bartels Thank you Betty Pfeifer Thank you