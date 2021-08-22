 Skip to main content
Dan Burritt family
Thank you

The family of Dan Burritt would like to thank everyone for the phone calls, cards, flowers and memorials at this difficult time.

Also, thanks to All Faiths Funeral Home for their help.

Glenda

Randy

Shelly and Gerald

Grandchildren and

great-grandchildren

