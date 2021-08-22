Dan Burritt family Aug 22, 2021 1 hr ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youThe family of Dan Burritt would like to thank everyone for the phone calls, cards, flowers and memorials at this difficult time.Also, thanks to All Faiths Funeral Home for their help.GlendaRandyShelly and GeraldGrandchildren andgreat-grandchildren 0 comments Tags Dan Burritt Glenda Funeral Home Randy Gerald Thanks Grandchild Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Dan and Chris Wissing Aug 8, 2021 Thank you Thanks Randy and Pam Dubbs Jul 25, 2021 Thank you Thanks Mike and Nancy Koch Aug 8, 2021 Thank you Thanks Bill and Andrea Bader Aug 15, 2021 Thank you