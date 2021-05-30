 Skip to main content
Darlene Albright
Darlene Albright

Thank you

I would like to thank everyone who helped me after my heart surgery and all my set backs. Thanks to my son J.P., my daughter Lisa, my twin sister Arlene, sisters-in-law Mary Ann and Donna and my friends Shirley, Rosie, Jeanette and Betty. Thank you to all who sent cards, visited and called including my cousins who called from California, Arkansas and Idaho and also to the doctors, nurses and Pastor Bremer. I greatly appreciate what everyone did for me.

God bless each and everyone.

Darlene Albright

