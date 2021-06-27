 Skip to main content
Darrel Gloe family
The family of Darrel Gloe would like to extend its sincere thanks for the many kindnesses and for the condolences and support that we have received.

We also send our gratitude and appreciation to the staff of CHI Health St. Francis for the amazing care and concern they provided to Darrel and his entire family, the Rev. Craig Stephens for his words of comfort, Joyce Gideon for the beautiful organ music, and the LWML of Grace Lutheran for a delicious lunch. God’s blessing to all of you.

The Darrel Gloe family

