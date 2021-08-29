 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dave and Cheryl Tickner
0 comments

Dave and Cheryl Tickner

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you

Thank you to our family and friends for all the cards, gifts and well wishes for our 50th wedding anniversary. You have made the occasion very special, which we will remember for a long time.

God’s blessings to all of you.

Dave and Cheryl Tickner

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts