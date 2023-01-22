 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dave and Jacki Marsh

  • 0

Thank you

Thanks to everyone who thought of us on our 50th wedding anniversary.

Your cards and greetings are greatly appreciated.

Dave and Jacki Marsh

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts