Thank you

A sincere and heartfelt thank you to so many who provided such great comfort to Deanna during her courageous four-year battle with cancer.

Dr. Richard Fruehling, his nurses and staff; Morrison Cancer Center (specifically Dr. Sitki Copur, his nurses and staff); the UNMC’s Fred and Pamela Buffett Cancer Center (specifically her surgeon, Dr. Lackner); Grand Island Regional Hospital fourth floor clinic team; and the staff of Tabitha at Prairie Commons Hospice Care.

Our family will be forever grateful for the prayers, friendships, kind words, phone calls, letters, cards, flowers, food, supplies and memorial donations.

May God bless all of you!

Ed Meedel and Family:

Chris and Teresa Meedel

William and Sarah Coddington

and Jared and Amber Meedel