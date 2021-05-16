Deb Carroll family May 16, 2021 35 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youThe family of Deb Carroll would like to thank the health care workers at CHI Health St. Francis, Dr. Herbek’s office, Dr. Lavdi, the home care nurses at Fresenius and Tabitha Hospice nurses for their support and genuine caring in our time of need.Bob, Brady and Amy Carroll 0 comments Tags Nurse Medicine Social Service Caring Care Worker Deb Carroll Lavdi Francis Tabitha Hospice Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Ricky Peters family May 9, 2021 Thank you Thanks Virgil and Rita Dierberger May 9, 2021 Thank you Thanks Gerald “Jerry” Schmitt family May 2, 2021 Thank you Thanks Duane and Dorothy Dudney May 9, 2021 Thank you Thanks Steve Simonds family May 9, 2021 Thank you Thanks Billy Reher family May 2, 2021 Thank you Thanks Ina and Glen Dudley May 2, 2021 Thank you Thanks Paddi Mack family May 2, 2021 Thank you