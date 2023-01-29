Debi Pieper family

Thank you
The family of Debi Pieper, who passed away Jan. 8, 2023, would like to send sincere thanks to the many family and friends who helped us during our difficult time of loss. The attendance at both her visitation and funeral spoke to how much she was loved. The visits, cards, texts, food and memorials were greatly appreciated.
A sincere thank you also to all medical personnel, Apfel Funeral Home, Pastor Pedersen of St. Pauls Lutheran Church, Linda Adler who provided music and the special people of the Platt Duesche who served a wonderful luncheon and made all feel welcome.
All expressions of kindness made our grief bearable. Thank you, sincerely.
Jerry Pieper
Chad and Yolanda Pieper, Owen and Carston
Dave and Kathy Pieper