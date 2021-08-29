Delbert Jonak family

The family of Delbert Jonak would like to send out special thank yous to: Father Richard Piontkowski for Mass; Michael Gappa for reading; Jerrod Gappa for serving; Diane Jonak for serving as Eucharistic Minister; Sonny and Bonnie Sekutera for singing; Amy Kowalski for playing music; Prestyn Rogers for playing the recorded music; Peters Funeral Home for all their help; Friends of Paplin for setting up and cleaning the church and hall; all the workers of St. Josephats for preparing the meal; Hospice for all they did; for all the phone calls, visits, flowers, memorials and cards; and for all who brought food.