Delbert Jonak family

Thank you
The family of Delbert Jonak would like to send out special thank yous to: Father Richard Piontkowski for Mass; Michael Gappa for reading; Jerrod Gappa for serving; Diane Jonak for serving as Eucharistic Minister; Sonny and Bonnie Sekutera for singing; Amy Kowalski for playing music; Prestyn Rogers for playing the recorded music; Peters Funeral Home for all their help; Friends of Paplin for setting up and cleaning the church and hall; all the workers of St. Josephats for preparing the meal; Hospice for all they did; for all the phone calls, visits, flowers, memorials and cards; and for all who brought food.
Renee Jonak
Bonnie Badura
Nancy and Steve Johnson
Cheryl and Darwin Dimmitt
Joe and Diane Jonak
Denise and Mike Smith
Meredith and Troy Lindstrom
And all their families