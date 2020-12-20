Dena Merithew family

Thank you

The family of Dena Merithew wishes to express its deepest gratitude to our family and friends who thought of us, came to visitation and/or to the service, sent prayers, flowers, cards, memorials, brought food, shared memories, celebrated Mom or did any of 100 other things that brought comfort and helped ease our grief.

Thank you to everyone at CHI Health St. Francis for everything you did for Mom. A special thanks to all the nurses and staff who took care of Mom, from the ER to third and fourth floors. The kindness and caring shown our mother will not be forgotten, especially from those who cared for her the last hours of her life.

Thank you to Father Jim Golka, Katie and all the staff from All Faiths Funeral Home for guiding us through a very trying time and helping us to celebrate a life well lived. Thank you Renae Swanson and Kristen Schuette for the beautiful singing and music during Mass.

Our mother will be deeply missed but will be with us daily in our memories.

The families of:

Nona and Keith Schroll

Gail and Eric Hampton

Benjamin J. Merithew

Luke and Keyne Merithew