Dennis Baasch family

Thank you
We would like to thank everyone for blessing us with your kindness and support. It was so heartwarming to have such wonderful friends surround us in our time of sorrow. We are overwhelmed by the generosity shown us with the countless memorials, plants, flowers, food, cards, letters, prayers and visits.
Thank you to all who joined us for the celebration of life of Dennis Baasch; you made it a day we will always remember.
A special thanks to anyone who ever stopped to offer Dennis a handshake, say a kind word or share a laugh, for he truly loved you all. God bless you.
The family of Dennis Baasch