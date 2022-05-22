Diane Yenny May 22, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youI would like to thank all the people who remembered me on my birthday with the lovely cards, visits and calls. It made my day extra special. Thank you again.Diane Yenny 0 Comments Tags Diane Yenny Birthday Special People Thank Visit Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Dennis Baasch family Thank you Dutch and Marian Dethlefs Thank you Dick and Jeanette Spiehs Thank you Darrell Anderson Family Thank you Marlene Mader Thank you Jeanie Dankert Thank you Don Schuster Thank you