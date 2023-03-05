We would like to express our sincere appreciation for all the kind words of comfort, shared memories, prayers, flowers and memorials given in honor of Don Green. A special thank you to the staff of Heritage at Sagewood for the loving care and compassion provided over the last few years and St. Croix Hospice the past two months.

Thank you to Pastor Doug McHargue for his words of inspiration during the service and to Mark Gloor for all the beautiful music. Thank you to the many people from the United Presbyterian Church who helped serve the luncheon. Our gratitude to the American Legion Post No. 6 for the military honors at the cemetery. Thank you to Solt-Wagner Funeral Home for their care and assistance in making the funeral arrangement.