Don Miller family

Thank you
The family of Don Miller would like to thank everyone for the calls, cards, flowers, food and memorials during this difficult time.
Special thanks to the staff of Heritage at Sagewood for their care and support of Don. Thank you to Pastor Trudy for the beautiful service and the veterans who provided the military honors at the cemetery.
We are blessed to be surrounded by such a caring community.
Allan and Joyce Miller
Leroy Miller
Sonya Robison
Mark and Anna Miller
