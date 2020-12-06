 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Don Miller family
0 comments

Don Miller family

  • 0

Thank you

The family of Don Miller would like to thank everyone for the calls, cards, flowers, food and memorials during this difficult time.

Special thanks to the staff of Heritage at Sagewood for their care and support of Don. Thank you to Pastor Trudy for the beautiful service and the veterans who provided the military honors at the cemetery.

We are blessed to be surrounded by such a caring community.

Allan and Joyce Miller

Leroy Miller

Sonya Robison

Mark and Anna Miller

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts