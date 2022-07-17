Dorothy Klanecky family

Thank you

The family of Dorothy Klanecky would like to thank those who sent cards, flowers, food, plants, memorials and kind expressions of sympathy after her passing.

A special thank you to Dr. Hagerman, fifth floor staff at CHI Health St. Francis, Primrose Assisted Living and Long Term Care in Central City for giving wonderful care to Dorothy.

Also, we want to thank Solt Wagner Funeral Home and Father Haruka and St. Micheals Catholic Church for the beautiful service. It meant a lot to us!

Shirley and Don Farlee

Kim and Trent Wagner and family

Todd and Nicole Farlee and family

Craig and Amy Farlee and family

J.P. and Amber Nolte and family