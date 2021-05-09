 Skip to main content
Duane and Dorothy Dudney
Thank you

Thank you to everyone who sent cards, flowers and phone calls for our 65th anniversary and both our birthdays. Thanks also to our family for arranging all of it. We so much appreciated hearing from everyone.

