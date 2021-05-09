Duane and Dorothy Dudney May 9, 2021 48 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youThank you to everyone who sent cards, flowers and phone calls for our 65th anniversary and both our birthdays. Thanks also to our family for arranging all of it. We so much appreciated hearing from everyone.Duane and Dorothy Dudney 0 comments Tags Duane Dorothy Dudney Birthday Phone Call Thanks Anniversary Thank Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Billy Reher family May 2, 2021 Thank you Thanks Paddi Mack family May 2, 2021 Thank you Thanks Gerald “Jerry” Schmitt family May 2, 2021 Thank you Thanks Marcia McDonald Apr 18, 2021 Thank you Thanks Alfred Turek family Apr 18, 2021 Thank you Thanks Jennie (Strong) McGaffin family Apr 25, 2021 Thank you Thanks Jean Waggoner May 2, 2021 Thank you Thanks Margaret Palu Apr 25, 2021 Thank you Thanks Deryl and Jo Ann Sorgenfrei Apr 25, 2021 Thank you