Eileen Kowalski Jan 31, 2021

Thank you

I wish to express my sincerest appreciation for all the cards, calls, prayers, food, gifts, memories recalled — anything that anyone has done for me to make my 90th birthday special.

Thank you and God bless you.

Eileen Kowalski