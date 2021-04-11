Ellen Paulsen Apr 11, 2021 6 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youI would like to thank all who helped me celebrate my 100th birthday. Thank you to those who sent cards, flowers, gifts and the 100 balloons that were let go in my honor.Also, thanks to my loving family and Primrose staff for making my day extra special.Ellen Paulsen 0 comments Tags Birthday Thanks Ellen Paulsen Work Me Balloon Staff Special Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Mark Sullivan family Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Carol L. Craig family Mar 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Kenneth Dahms family Apr 4, 2021 Thank you Thanks Tom Rainforth Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Myra Versaw Apr 4, 2021 Thank you Thanks Butch and Joyce Whelan Mar 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Wilma Kellogg Apr 4, 2021 Thank you Thanks Ron and Betty Rhoads Mar 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Sister Rita Kolbet Apr 4, 2021 Thank you