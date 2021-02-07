 Skip to main content
Evelyn Henderson
Thank you

I wish to thank my family, relatives and friends for the beautiful cards and best wishes on my 90th birthday. I had fun reading each one and I even had a laugh or two. They were all very special to me. Thank you and God bless.

