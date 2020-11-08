 Skip to main content
Fern Kunze family
Thank you

The family of Fern Kunze would like to express its sincere thanks to all of our relatives and friends who called, sent cards, flowers and memorials that will be given to the Palmer EMT’s & Rescue. Thank you to Johanna at the Platt Duetsche for serving the meal following the service.

A special thank you to Dan of All Faiths Funeral Home for their compassion and the beautiful service for our mom.

A sincere thank you to Tiffany Square who provided a loving and caring place for our mom. Sincerely.

Carolyn (Kunze) Wieck

Janis (Kunze) and Jake Jakob

Mike and Michelle Kunze and families

