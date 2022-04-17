Thank you
First Presbyterian Preschool Board members:
First Presbyterian Preschool staff would like to take this opportunity to express our gratitude to one of the hardest working groups of volunteers in the community. We are blessed to have such a dedicated group of individuals who voluntarily give their time, energy and counsel to the preschool.
Preschool education is more than just the opportunity to learn basic colors, shapes, math and science, it’s a platform for students to love learning!
Thank you, Rob Micek, Cheryl Jensen, Carolyn Johnson, Vanessa Ward, Jeanne Graves, Sylvia Jones, Cheri Medjo and Lynda Waring-Houser.
THANK YOU VERY MUCH! Your countless hours of work have greatly benefited the students of the entire First Presbyterian Preschool.
Thank you,
First Presbyterian Preschool staff
Stephanie Henke, Sandy Duncan, Nicky McComb, Tracy Goodman, Peg Carroll, Jeanne Woodruff and Debbi Lessig