Thank you

Thank you to the staff of Primrose Retirement Community. You were so wonderful to host the celebration for my 100th birthday. It was outstanding with 100 balloons that soared into a blue sky.

Then my family was so supportive and hosted the fellowship of this special day.

Thank you for cards, gifts and flowers. Special thanks for video taping and filming the activity for these memories. You are all so special.

Thank you!

Francis L. Eshliman