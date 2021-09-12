 Skip to main content
Gary Smedra family
Gary Smedra family

Thank you

The family of Gary Smedra extends our sincere thank you to all who supported and offered sympathy to us at the time of Gary’s passing. There were many wonderful and appreciated signs of love and friendship.

The number of memorials given in Gary’s name is outstanding. They will be happily and proudly distributed to several organizations which enrich our communities.

Peace and love to all.

Dotty Smedra and sons,

Paul and Debra

Jim, Thao and sons

Steven and Kathy

Daniel, Heather and family

