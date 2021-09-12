Gary Smedra family

Thank you
The family of Gary Smedra extends our sincere thank you to all who supported and offered sympathy to us at the time of Gary’s passing. There were many wonderful and appreciated signs of love and friendship.
The number of memorials given in Gary’s name is outstanding. They will be happily and proudly distributed to several organizations which enrich our communities.
Peace and love to all.
Dotty Smedra and sons,
Paul and Debra
Jim, Thao and sons
Steven and Kathy
Daniel, Heather and family