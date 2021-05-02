Gerald “Jerry” Schmitt family

Thank you

We wish to express our heartfelt gratitude to all our dear relatives, friends, neighbors, Jerry’s co-workers at the Nebraska State Patrol and Nebraska Legislature associates for the kindness shown to us during the illness and loss of our husband, father and grandfather, Gerald “Jerry” Schmitt.

Our sincere thanks to the Community Memorial Health Center in Burwell for their care and compassion and Ord Memorial Chapel for their caring assistance. Special thanks to Pastor Adam Archer for the wonder service, Amy Hornickel and Linda Waltman, organist, the St. John’s Lutheran Church ladies for the delicious lunch, all who sent beautiful cards, florals, memorials, provided food and other kindnesses that were shown our family at this difficult time.

Thanks, also, to the Veterans Administration, Ord VFW Post 7029 and American Legion Post 38 for the Military Honor at the cemetery. God’s blessings to each of you.

LaVonne Schmitt

Dennis Schmitt and Family

Bruce Schmitt