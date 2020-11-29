Geraldine Wrzenski family

The family of Geraldine Wrzenski would like to express its sincere thank you to all of our relatives and friends who called, sent cards, flowers and memorials. Thank you, Carol Schroeder and Valley County Home Health and Hospice, for your comfort and care of Mom. Thank you so much to Father Konka for the beautiful Mass and burial for Mom. Thank you to Julie Dush for providing the music for Mass and thank you to the Altar Society for the delicious lunch.