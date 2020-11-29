Geraldine Wrzenski family

Thank you
The family of Geraldine Wrzenski would like to express its sincere thank you to all of our relatives and friends who called, sent cards, flowers and memorials. Thank you, Carol Schroeder and Valley County Home Health and Hospice, for your comfort and care of Mom. Thank you so much to Father Konka for the beautiful Mass and burial for Mom. Thank you to Julie Dush for providing the music for Mass and thank you to the Altar Society for the delicious lunch.
A special thank you to Peters Funeral Home for its compassionate assistance in making the arrangements.
A sincere thank you to Brookefield Park who provided a loving and caring place for Mom. Sincerely,
Lavon Coufal and Tom Gorecki
Jana and Brad Vossler
Aubrey and Cameron Vossler
