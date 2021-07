Thank you

Thank you all so much for taking the time to share your thoughts and memories from the last 50 years. Received so many unexpected cards, all from home, Nebraska.

We thank the girls, Ann, Sarah and Elizabeth, for making us a delicious steak dinner and also for being able to spend time with some of the grandkids.

Fifty years of many blessings and challenges, thank you, Lord for getting us through them. We love you all and appreciate every word you wrote.

Glen and Diana McKoski