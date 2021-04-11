Glen Kemper Apr 11, 2021 6 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youI want to thank my family, friends, neighbors and former coworkers for the many cards and phone calls I received to help celebrate my 80th birthday. You all made my day very special.I wish you all God’s blessings.Sincerely,Glen Kemper 0 comments Tags Neighbor Coworker Birthday Telephony Glen Kemper Special Blessing Phone Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Mark Sullivan family Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Carol L. Craig family Mar 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Kenneth Dahms family Apr 4, 2021 Thank you Thanks Tom Rainforth Mar 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Myra Versaw Apr 4, 2021 Thank you Thanks Butch and Joyce Whelan Mar 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Wilma Kellogg Apr 4, 2021 Thank you Thanks Ron and Betty Rhoads Mar 28, 2021 Thank you Thanks Sister Rita Kolbet Apr 4, 2021 Thank you