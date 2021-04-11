 Skip to main content
Glen Kemper
I want to thank my family, friends, neighbors and former coworkers for the many cards and phone calls I received to help celebrate my 80th birthday. You all made my day very special.

I wish you all God’s blessings.

Sincerely,

Glen Kemper

