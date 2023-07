Thank you

To all of you who helped Greg on his good days and bad: thank you to the doctors and nurses, those in Pulmonary Rehab and the Cancer Treatment Center, those is Respiratory, Pathology, Emergency, X-Ray and Surgery.

Thank you to all who sent flowers, made phone calls, brought food, or came by to visit. Thank you to those who sent cards or attended his funeral.

We hope we haven’t missed anyone. He’s at peace now. He’s finished his adventure. He’s home.

The Greg Robison family