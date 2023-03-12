Thank you
With heartfelt appreciation, the family of Harold Langenheder would like to thank everyone who supported us at this difficult time. The kind words at the funeral and the sympathy cards meant so much to us.
Thank you to Pastor Adam Snoberger for the church service, Apfel Funeral Home for the arrangements,
the Trinity Lutheran church ladies for the luncheon and Dr. Steven Husen for the many years of care with Harold.
Thank you sincerely.
Delores Langenheder
Donna and Deb Langenheder
Gary Langenheder and sons