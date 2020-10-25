Harriett Meyer family

Thank you
Thank you for all the kindness expressed to our family at the loss of our mother, Harriett Meyer. Thank you to Solt Wagner Funeral Home, Countryside Flowers, Pastor Richard Kothe, Suzanne Philippi and the St. Paul Ladies Guild for their service in the beautiful funeral conducted to lay her to rest and the delicious meal provided our family and guests.
Gloria and Marlo Broekemeier family
Sue and Ritch Anderson family
Linda Gilson family
Bill and Shari Meyer family
John Meyer family
