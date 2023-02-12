Thank you
The family of Harvey “Skip” Meyer Jr. would like to send sincere thanks to the family and friends who helped us during our difficult time of loss. The cards, memorials, flowers, visits and food were greatly appreciated.
A sincere thank you also to all the medial personal, Peters Funeral Home of St. Paul, Pastor Craig Niemeier of Worms Zion Lutheran Church for comforting the family and the ladies of the church for preparing the lunch.
Thank you, sincerely.
Irene Meyer
Carol Meyer
Steve, Wendy Meyer and family
Jana, Troy Sawyer and family
Jason, Heather Landin and family
Jesse, Kristy Landin and family