Helen Jacobson family

Thank you
Dear family and friends, we want to thank everyone for the calls, text messages, cards and concerns following the passing of our mother, g’ma and great-g’ma, Helen Jacobson. She left her thumb print on so many, and we appreciated sharing those memories with so many of you following her celebration of her life!
Thank you to whomever left the anonymous memorial donation. Thank you to Tracy and Val from Jacobson-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home. Also, a heartfelt thank you to the ladies of Trinity Lutheran Church for the meal served and for Pastor Snoberger for his very personal message and the message of a joyful life in heaven awaiting us!
Bruce Jacobson and Marilyn Leth
and our families