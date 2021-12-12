 Skip to main content
Herb and LaNita Roeser
Herb and LaNita Roeser

Thank you

Thank you to all of our friends and relatives who sent cards and letters to help us celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary. Your thoughtfulness and warm wishes made our day extra special.

We are so blessed.

Herb and LaNita Roeser

