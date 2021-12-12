Herb and LaNita Roeser Dec 12, 2021 4 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youThank you to all of our friends and relatives who sent cards and letters to help us celebrate our 50th wedding anniversary. Your thoughtfulness and warm wishes made our day extra special.We are so blessed.Herb and LaNita Roeser 0 comments Tags Thoughtfulness Wish Wedding Anniversary Herb Relative Special Letter Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Jack Wilson Updated Dec 10, 2021 Thank you Thanks Jim and Sharon Riley Nov 14, 2021 Thank you Thanks Anna Lee Young family Dec 5, 2021 Thank you Thanks Ron and Kay Bockstadter Nov 14, 2021 Thank you Thanks Jack Wiese Nov 21, 2021 Thank you Thanks Jim Horky Dec 5, 2021 Thank you Thanks Mellie Mailander Nov 14, 2021 Thank you Thanks LaVern Engler family Dec 5, 2021 Thank you