Herb and Sandy Bruha
Herb and Sandy Bruha

Thank you

We would like to thank our friends, siblings and their families for all the cards, gifts and flowers as we celebrated our 50th wedding anniversary. The wonderful meals honoring us was much appreciated.

Thank you for making our day most memorable.

Herb and Sandy Bruha

