Herb Bruha family

Thank you

The family of Herb Bruha would like the express its heartfelt appreciation to our friends, relatives and neighbors during our loss. The many beautiful cards, flowers, food, gifts and donations to the Burwell Ambulance Fund were so much appreciated. A special thank you to Alan Petersen for his lovely graveside service and to Al at Hitchcock Funeral Home for his guidance and comfort as he assisted us.

Many thanks to the Burwell Ambulance and EMT’s for their prompt and professional service and Dr. Hugh Holmquist, Breanna Cameron and staff and Burwell Pharmacy for their excellent care and services.

A special thanks to Brenda at the Hitching Post for allowing us to use the facility for our dinner and Carol and Barb at The Spot for catering our delicious meal.

Thanks to the doctors and nurses at Valley County Health System and Kearney and Grand Island regional hospitals for the excellent care given to keep Herb comfortable.

God bless everyone for all your love and to our beautiful community

Sandy Bruha

Brothers and Sisters

and their families