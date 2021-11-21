 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jack Wiese
0 comments

Jack Wiese

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you

Thank you to friends and family for celebrating my birthday at the Platt Duetsche with me and thank you for the cards, gifts and well wishes. I’m very grateful to have each of you in my life.

Jack Wiese

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts