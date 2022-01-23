Jake and Jan Jakob Jan 23, 2022 1 min ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youWe would like to thank our family and friends for the beautiful cards, gift cards, gifts and messages we received for our 50th anniversary. We are truly blessed to have you in our lives!Jake and Jan Jakob 0 Comments Tags Jake Jan Jakob Message Friend Gift Thank Anniversary Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Mena and Dave Sprague Jan 2, 2022 Thank you Thanks Bob and Betty Dvorak Dec 26, 2021 Thank you Thanks Terese Wetzel family Jan 9, 2022 Thank you