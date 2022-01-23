 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jake and Jan Jakob
0 Comments

Jake and Jan Jakob

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you

We would like to thank our family and friends for the beautiful cards, gift cards, gifts and messages we received for our 50th anniversary. We are truly blessed to have you in our lives!

Jake and Jan Jakob

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts