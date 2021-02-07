James Ross family

Our final team was Asera Hospice Care. Amanda, who spent the afternoon admitting Dad into your care, you didn’t rush. You allowed us to process and you patiently answered each and every one of our scared questions over and over. As time progressed you might not have been with us every moment, but we always knew you were only a phone call away. To Tammy for treating Dad like family, not simply another patient, we recognize you. To Katie for being there for our final moments, you were a calming presence while we were saying our final “Good bye’s and see you laters.” Your respect and care of Dad and us, as a family, was comforting when comfort seemed elusive. Asera Care Hospice staff, we thank you.