James Ross family

Thank you
The family of James Ross would like to thank each of you who reached out during our time of great loss. Your messages, phone calls, cards, attendance and memorial donations were appreciated and touched our hearts.
To Dad’s nursing teams, we couldn’t have kept him home on the farm that he loved, if it wasn’t for each of you and your loving care.
Leading our teams was Dorothy Gregg. There aren’t words enough to tell you what you and your care meant to Dad and our family. From your first day to Dad’s last day, you never failed nor let us down. Your dedication will never be forgotten and our deepest gratitude goes to you.
Eilene, Cheryl and Carol, with Loup Valley Health Care, we thank you.
To our night nurses, Denise, Donna and Kat with Shelly Shannon at Gentle Hands Health Care, we thank you.
To the staff on the intensive care floor at Mary Lanning Healthcare, we felt your compassion. You were overwhelmed and overworked during this time. Your ability to carry on your nursing duties and to make us, as a family, feel like we mattered and were involved even through the Covid restrictions brought us comfort. Your tenderness, when it was determined by you as a medical team that you had done everything medically possible for Dad, cushioned our final transition to our hospice team. Your staff is second to none. We thank you.
Our final team was Asera Hospice Care. Amanda, who spent the afternoon admitting Dad into your care, you didn’t rush. You allowed us to process and you patiently answered each and every one of our scared questions over and over. As time progressed you might not have been with us every moment, but we always knew you were only a phone call away. To Tammy for treating Dad like family, not simply another patient, we recognize you. To Katie for being there for our final moments, you were a calming presence while we were saying our final “Good bye’s and see you laters.” Your respect and care of Dad and us, as a family, was comforting when comfort seemed elusive. Asera Care Hospice staff, we thank you.
To the Mason’s, which Dad was a member of for over 60 years, we thank you for their presentation during the funeral service.
To the St. Paul American Legion Honor Guard, we thank you for your final salute at the cemetery in honor of Dad’s service.
We thank everyone with the United Methodist Church. Pastor Susan, your reassuring words, sending Dad to his heavenly home, offered us comfort.
To the church ladies for serving the luncheon, we thank you. This was personal for you. You made it personal for us, as well. Many of you have known Mom and Dad for many years, even remembering us children by name. You had watched us grow up in your church.
We might forget what some of you said. We might forget what some of you did. But we will never forget how each of you, our friends, our family and our teams, made us feel. We thank each of you for helping us stumble through our heartbreak.
Our final thank you goes to our dad, our Grandpa Farmer. All of our love and gratitude goes to you. You were the best! You were the greatest! We promise you, your legacy and memory will live on. Our biggest goal from here on out is for each of us to continue to make you proud.
We love you. We will always and forever miss you. See you in a wink.
Rose Ross
Christine O’Neill and Family
Timothy Ross and Family
Donald Ross and Family
RoseAnn Helmer and Family