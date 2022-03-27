Janet Benson family

Thank you

The family of Janet Benson would like to thank everyone for their support, prayers, messages, food, flowers and memorials that were shared after her passing.

Special thanks to:

* Doctor Susan Newman and Cindy at Grand Island Clinic. We could not have asked for better care and support

* Good Samaritan Society Skilled Care staff. We appreciate the compassion and kindness you showed our mother.

* Heritage at Sagewood staff and caregivers — you all are “Angels” on earth. We are forever grateful for your wonderful care.

* Hospice nurses at Tabitha who guided us through this journey. Your kindness and support was truly amazing.

Also, thank you to Pastor Bill Pavuk at St. Pauls Lutheran Church for the beautiful funeral service and the Ladies Circle who served the wonderful lunch afterwards. Finally, a heartfelt thank you to Trish and staff at Curran Funeral Chapel for the work you did in making sure every detail was covered in the visitation, service and burial. We could have not asked for a better place to help us through this difficult time.

You are all a huge blessing in our lives. Thank you so much.

Jeff Benson and Family

Cheri Brown and Family

Kim Wagner and Family

Kathi Beebe and Family

Kellie Jeffries and Family

Jim Benson and Family

Julie Wooden and Family