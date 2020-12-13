 Skip to main content
Jean Ann Spiehs family
Thank you

The families of Jean Ann Spiehs would like to thank everyone for the kindness extended to our families during this time. Whether you sent a card, flowers, gave a memorial, visited, gave food or said a prayer, our lives were touched.

Special thanks to the pastoral staff at the Abundant Life Christian Center, to Apfel Funeral Home and to the Rev. Stephen Warriner for the celebration of life service.

Jean Ann left us with many cherished memories and will be missed by many.

Randy and Julie Dwinell

Tom and June Atkins

and their families

