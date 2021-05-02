 Skip to main content
Jean Waggoner
Jean Waggoner

Thank you to everyone who sent cards and gifts for my 80th birthday. You made my day special. It was great hearing from all of you, especially since we have been apart for the last year.

May God bless you.

Jean Waggoner

