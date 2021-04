Thank you

The family of Jennie (Strong) McGaffin would like to thank everyone for their wonderful support to our family during this difficult time.

A special thank you to Katie Smydra at All Faiths Funeral Home for all of your assistance. Also, thank you to all who sent plants, flowers and cards.

The family truly appreciates all the support that has been shown to us at this time.

Marty and Mary Jo Rodenbaugh

Dale and Teresa Morgan

Shawn and Debra McGaffin

and families