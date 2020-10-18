 Skip to main content
Jerry and Barb Sack
Thank you

On Sept. 26, 1970, a young couple promised to love, honor and cherish each other for the rest of their lives. That young couple had no idea what the next 50 years would hold. But God blessed them with six loving children, 15 healthy grandchildren and the grace to accept each day as a gift from God.

Thank you to our children, grandchildren, dad, siblings, attendants, friends, relatives, Father Konka, Deacon Neil, parishioners and, yes, even the coronavirus, for making our 50th anniversary a fun, memorable event. Love.

