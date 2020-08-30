Thank you
A very special thank you to the person who paid for our meal at Perkins on Saturday, Aug. 22. A nice surprise, we will pay it forward. Thank you!
Jerry and Verna Dibbern
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Thank you
A very special thank you to the person who paid for our meal at Perkins on Saturday, Aug. 22. A nice surprise, we will pay it forward. Thank you!
Jerry and Verna Dibbern
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.