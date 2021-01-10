 Skip to main content
Jim and Louann Phipps
Jim and Louann Phipps

Thank you

We would like to thank everyone for the overwhelming response to our 50th wedding anniversary. All the happy wishes were appreciated.

Thank you, also, to our family for putting the pictures in the paper.

Jim and Louann Phipps

