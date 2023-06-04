Thank you

The family of Jim Nelson wishes to extend its sincere thanks for your many acts of kindness and support that we have received while we start traveling this new road without our dad or River Grandpa. Your prayers, visits, cards, calls, texts, food and memorials after his death have been a great comfort to us.

We also send our gratitude and appreciation to the Cairo Q.R.T, Grand Island Ambulance, and the staff of CHI Health St. Francis for the wonderful care given to Dad. Your care for the family also didn’t go unnoticed.

Special thanks to Pastor Bob Carlson for his reassuring message and all who added their musical touch to the beautiful service. Thank you Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul for assisting us and Whitefoot’s Catering and the members of Faith Lutheran for the wonderful dinner served while we shared stories of Dad. God has truly blessed us all.

The family of Jim Nelson