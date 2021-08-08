Joan Head family

Thank you

The family of Joan Head wishes to acknowledge the care and services provided by Lebensraum Assisted Living Center during her stay, especially the gift of going the final mile of her life journey in a place and with people familiar to both her and the family. Thanks to:

* Deb, Megan, LaSha and Giann.

* Her shift angels Dolores, Ericca, Brittany and Vanessa; Johana, Liz, Adriana, Desiree, Maddy and Linda; Kaitlyn and Gloria.

* The kitchen staff who accommodated her ‘picky eating’, Emily, Etiene, Elli and many more.

* And the operations crew who keep the facility clean and functional, Gerri, Nicole and Rod.

The family also wishes to acknowledge St. Croix Hospice for shepherding her through the COVID lockdown and the final miles of her journey with care and compassion. We especially want to thank Tina who not only tolerated but encouraged Joan’s spunky style and spiced up her appearance with nail polish, jewelry and make-up.