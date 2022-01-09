 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Joanne Rieker
0 comments

Joanne Rieker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Thank you

Many thanks for the cards, notes, well wishes and gifts I received for my 90th birthday. All were greatly appreciated.

A special thank you to my family. Wishing each of you a happy and healthy new year!

Joanne Rieker

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Daily Alerts