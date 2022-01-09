Joanne Rieker Jan 9, 2022 2 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Thank youMany thanks for the cards, notes, well wishes and gifts I received for my 90th birthday. All were greatly appreciated.A special thank you to my family. Wishing each of you a happy and healthy new year!Joanne Rieker 0 comments Tags Joanne Riekers Birthday Special Well Wish Thanks Gift Joanne Rieker Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Thanks Mena and Dave Sprague Jan 2, 2022 Thank you Thanks Venus McShannon Family Dec 19, 2021 Thank you Thanks Paul and Norma Janulewicz Dec 26, 2021 Thank you Thanks Frank and Donna Meister Dec 19, 2021 Thank you Thanks Jack Merrill family Dec 26, 2021 Thank you